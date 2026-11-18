www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-fast-is-too-fast-to-pray-the-rosary-meditation-tips
Audio only:
“How fast is too fast to pray the Rosary?” This question opens a discussion on the balance between speed and meditation in prayer. Additionally, the episode addresses why we pray ten Hail Marys for each decade, the significance of Jesus as an image of the invisible God, and ways to enhance meditation during family Rosary prayers.
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Questions Covered:
- 04:57 - How fast is too fast to pray a rosary?
- 14:05 - Why do we pray the 10 hail mary prayers for each decade? I’m new to all of this.
- 24:21 - Wasn’t Jesus an image of the invisible God? Wouldn’t this be an argument against those who accuse Catholics and Orthodox of having images?
- 36:58 - Sola fide vs faith by faith and works seems overblown. Why do Catholics and Protestants keep arguing this point?
- 46:44 - My family and I pray the rosary together. How can people expand the meditation during their prayer?
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