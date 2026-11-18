“How fast is too fast to pray the Rosary?” This question opens a discussion on the balance between speed and meditation in prayer. Additionally, the episode addresses why we pray ten Hail Marys for each decade, the significance of Jesus as an image of the invisible God, and ways to enhance meditation during family Rosary prayers.

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