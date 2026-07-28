www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-does-the-bible-view-divorce-vatican-ii-and-marriage
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“How does the Bible view divorce?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of marriage in light of Catholic teaching, including perspectives on divorce for non-Catholics and the interpretation of terms like porneia. Other topics include the permanence of marriage bonds and the implications of Vatican II on contemporary views of marriage.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:00 - Secrets from heaven
- 14:23 - I’m not Catholic. How does the bible and Catholicism view a person who has been divorced?
- 22:15 - Regarding the psalms. Why can’t they be updated? They just seem like random prayers.
- 30:14 - Does the term porneia refer to fornication and not just unlawful marriages?
- 39:45 - Jesus said let no man tear apart a marriage so how can a tribunal decide whether a bond actually occurred?
- 45:31 - Why does the defense of Vatican 2 seem like gas-lighting?
- 52:48 - Can seniors get married in the church even though they can’t produce children?
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