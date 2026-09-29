How Do You Talk About Faith with People Who Don’t Care? Mary, Sacraments, and Grace

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-you-talk-about-faith-mary-sacraments-and-grace
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“How do you talk about the Faith with people who just don’t care about religion?” This question opens a discussion on effective communication about beliefs, while also addressing the significance of Mary as “Full of Grace” and the perception that Catholic devotion to her overshadows Jesus. Additionally, the conversation touches on the belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:32 - How do you talk about the Faith with people who just don’t care about religion?
- 14:15 - How can we infer that Mary is sinless by the phrase, “Full of Grace”?
- 22:37 - The amount of attention Catholics place on Mary is over the top and sometimes seems to over shadow Jesus.
- 37:14 - I’m not Catholic because you believe there is real blood in the sacrament.
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