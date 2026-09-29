How Do You Talk About Faith with People Who Don’t Care? Mary, Sacraments, and Grace

“How do you talk about the Faith with people who just don’t care about religion?” This question opens a discussion on effective communication about beliefs, while also addressing the significance of Mary as “Full of Grace” and the perception that Catholic devotion to her overshadows Jesus. Additionally, the conversation touches on the belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

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