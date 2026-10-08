Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
About
www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-you-prove-god-exists-atheism-black-mass-and-demons
audio • Catholic Answers Live

How Do You Prove God Exists? Atheism, Black Mass, and Demons

Tim Staples 2026-10-08T19:13:31
Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Audio only:

“How do you prove God exists?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of faith and evidence, addressing concerns about absolute proof for God’s existence. The conversation also touches on how to engage with atheists in a university setting without compromising one’s beliefs, the history of the Black Mass, and the intriguing reactions of demons to Jesus.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com

Questions Covered:

  • 04:25 - How do you answer the person who says they want absolute proof for God?
  • 14:48 - I’m a university student and there is an atheist association here. I try to interact with them. I see some theists using a more inflammatory approach, and I see others who are perhaps not confrontational enough. How do I stand my ground without becoming a doormat?
  • 32:58 - What is the history of the Black Mass? It seems like more Black Mass people believe in the real presence than some Catholics.
  • 40:50 - Whenever a demon sees Jesus they say “I know who you are.”
Did you like this content? Please help keep us ad-free
Enjoying this content?  Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us