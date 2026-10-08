www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-you-prove-god-exists-atheism-black-mass-and-demons
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“How do you prove God exists?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of faith and evidence, addressing concerns about absolute proof for God’s existence. The conversation also touches on how to engage with atheists in a university setting without compromising one’s beliefs, the history of the Black Mass, and the intriguing reactions of demons to Jesus.
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Questions Covered:
- 04:25 - How do you answer the person who says they want absolute proof for God?
- 14:48 - I’m a university student and there is an atheist association here. I try to interact with them. I see some theists using a more inflammatory approach, and I see others who are perhaps not confrontational enough. How do I stand my ground without becoming a doormat?
- 32:58 - What is the history of the Black Mass? It seems like more Black Mass people believe in the real presence than some Catholics.
- 40:50 - Whenever a demon sees Jesus they say “I know who you are.”
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