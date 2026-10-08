How Do You Prove God Exists? Atheism, Black Mass, and Demons

“How do you prove God exists?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of faith and evidence, addressing concerns about absolute proof for God’s existence. The conversation also touches on how to engage with atheists in a university setting without compromising one’s beliefs, the history of the Black Mass, and the intriguing reactions of demons to Jesus.

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