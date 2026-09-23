www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-you-defend-belief-in-angels-faith-and-superstition
Audio only:
“How do you defend belief in angels?” This question opens a discussion on the intersection of faith and reason, addressing concerns about viewing angels as mere superstition. Other topics include navigating familial opposition to Catholicism, clarifying misconceptions about heresy in the Old Testament, and responding to Protestant views on salvation.
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Questions Covered:
- 04:54 - How do you defend the concept of angels who only see it as superstition? Can you reason your way to understanding or do you have to believe in the bible or have the same kind of faith
- 17:15 - My girlfriend’s family is very close minded about Catholicism and they are not in support of their daughter becoming Catholic. How do I approach them?
- 28:51 - I’m not Catholic and I’m trying to learn more. The OT talks a lot about heresy and the images of ancestors. And Jeremiah talks about people worshiping the queen of heaven. It all looks very similar to what Catholics believe. How is it not the same?
- 41:15 - I’m a revert and my husband is protestant. He always claims “we don’t need that for salvation” when I explain different parts of the faith. How do I respond?
- 50:35 - How do I explain the requirements of receiving the eucharist that looks exclusionary?
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