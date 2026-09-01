www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-we-worship-the-same-god-as-muslims-mary-and-ivf
Audio only:
“How do we worship the same God as Muslims?” This question opens a discussion on the theological connections and differences between Christianity and Islam. Additionally, the episode addresses why some Protestants might struggle with the concept of the Eucharist, the appropriateness of shielding children from secular media, and the Catholic understanding of salvation beyond faith alone.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:13 - How do you explain to protestant why God wants us to eat him?
- 17:53 - Is it overboard to shield kids from secular media like animated movies such as Madagascar?
- 19:10 - Is it overboard to shield kids from secular media like animated movies such as Madagascar?
- 24:06 - A friend told me that if you accept Jesus as your savior you are saved but we Catholics believe there’s a few more things we need to do. Why would God prevent us from going to heaven if we don’t do those extra things?
- 42:06 - Can you explain to me how it is that we worship the same God as Muslims if they reject the Trinity?
- 47:52 - I have family who used IVF and conceived children. Is this something that’s forgivable since it has already resulted in children who I love very much?
- 52:04 - Are Mary’s Assumption and sinlessness found in the bible?
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