How Do We Worship the Same God as Muslims? Mary and IVF

“How do we worship the same God as Muslims?” This question opens a discussion on the theological connections and differences between Christianity and Islam. Additionally, the episode addresses why some Protestants might struggle with the concept of the Eucharist, the appropriateness of shielding children from secular media, and the Catholic understanding of salvation beyond faith alone.

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