www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-we-understand-the-eucharist-baptism-and-judgement
Audio only:
“How do we understand the Eucharist?” This question leads to a discussion on reconciling the appearance of bread and wine with the belief in transubstantiation. Other topics include the implications of baptism for unbaptized individuals who identify as Christian and the distinction between personal and final judgment, showcasing a range of theological insights.
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Questions Covered:
- 04:03 - How do we reconcile the Eucharist still looking like bread and wine with what we believe?
- 12:15 - If baptism is how one enters the body of Christ, how should we view an unbaptized person who self identifies as Christian?
- 17:35 - What is the difference between your personal judgement and the final judgement?
- 23:44 - What is the Catholic view on Catholics participating in interfaith ceremonies?
- 29:11 - I had a question Karlo, how to do you explain Pope Honorius being declared a heretic by an Ecumenical Council and even the Catholic Encyclopedia says it’s not simply for negligence?
- 33:33 - Why does the church teach that women shouldn’t lead in a Catholic Church? (Frequent caller – a little choppy connection, but easy question) 4. Ben…Orlando, FL… CA app…How can navigate the conversation with an Atheist who says God is insecure because He asks us to worship him? Answering Atheism,was the other one prepare the way? Prepare the Way
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