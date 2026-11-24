“How do we understand the Eucharist?” This question leads to a discussion on reconciling the appearance of bread and wine with the belief in transubstantiation. Other topics include the implications of baptism for unbaptized individuals who identify as Christian and the distinction between personal and final judgment, showcasing a range of theological insights.

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