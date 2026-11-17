“How do we pray in Jesus’ name?” This question opens a discussion on the significance of invoking Jesus in prayer, alongside a heartfelt testimony from a new Catholic about their journey through annulments. Other topics include managing pride in evangelization and the reasoning behind the traditional prayer formula that includes the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

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