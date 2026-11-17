www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-we-pray-in-jesus-name-annulments-and-testimonies
Audio only:
“How do we pray in Jesus’ name?” This question opens a discussion on the significance of invoking Jesus in prayer, alongside a heartfelt testimony from a new Catholic about their journey through annulments. Other topics include managing pride in evangelization and the reasoning behind the traditional prayer formula that includes the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
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Questions Covered:
- 05:32 - I just came into the Church after annulments were finalized!!!! I want to share a testimony!!
- 12:08 - How does one handle pride in evangelizing? How do I make this from a personal win into a win for Jesus?
- 38:17 - I just became Catholic. Why do we pray in Jesus’ name but it’s always completed with “in the name of the Father Son and Holy Spirit”? No one ever explained this to me.
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