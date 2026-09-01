www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-we-know-right-from-wrong-free-will-and-salvation
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“How do we know right from wrong?” This question opens a discussion on morality, free will, and salvation, addressing the complexities of ethical understanding. Additional topics include the Catholic perspective on salvation and evangelization in relation to Protestant beliefs, as well as personal faith journeys and theological concepts like the hypostatic union.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:35 - How do we know right from wrong?
- 19:08 - My sister and brother-in-law are protestant. They were on a retreat where they were told a select group of people who were chosen to be saved while the rest of us have free will, thus the need to evangelize. What’s the Catholic position on this point?
- 34:00 - I was confirmed at 16 and fell away for 20 years. I don’t feel like I was confirmed because I wasn’t a true believer. What can I do now that I am a true believer?
- 37:54 - Can you explain the hypostatic union and the Nestorian heresy?
- 45:57 - How do you know Martin Luther wasn’t right in the Reformation?
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