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audio • Catholic Answers Live

How Do We Know Jesus’s Church Is Catholic? Faith and Belief

Tom Nash 2026-09-24T18:03:29
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“How do we know Jesus’s church is Catholic?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of the Church, addressing concerns about whether it is merely a body of believers. Additional topics include how to support a son who has left the faith and the worries of those outside the Church about being led astray.

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Questions Covered:

  • 07:38 - How do we know Jesus’s church isn’t just the body of believers and not just the Catholic church?
  • 17:50 - How can I help my son who left the faith who has questions?
  • 28:52 - Those outside the faith are worried about being led astray?
  • 46:25 - I am curious how I would leave the Lutheran church and come into the Catholic Church?
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