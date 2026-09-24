www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-we-know-jesus-s-church-is-catholic-faith-and-belief
Audio only:
“How do we know Jesus’s church is Catholic?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of the Church, addressing concerns about whether it is merely a body of believers. Additional topics include how to support a son who has left the faith and the worries of those outside the Church about being led astray.
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Questions Covered:
- 07:38 - How do we know Jesus’s church isn’t just the body of believers and not just the Catholic church?
- 17:50 - How can I help my son who left the faith who has questions?
- 28:52 - Those outside the faith are worried about being led astray?
- 46:25 - I am curious how I would leave the Lutheran church and come into the Catholic Church?
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