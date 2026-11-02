www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-protestants-justify-the-5-solas-catholic-differences
Audio only:
“How do Protestants justify the 5 Solas?” This question opens a discussion on the foundational beliefs that shape Protestant theology, while also addressing the implications of adding other elements to these principles. The conversation further explores the differences between nominalism and realism, recommendations for Lutherans considering Catholicism, and the need for a modern reformation among Protestants.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 01:00 - How do protestants justify the 5 solas? if you use other things it does away with the sola part, doesn’t it?
- 13:48 - Are the differences in nominalism and realism a way to explain the theological differences between Catholics and Protestants?
- 23:57 - I’m Lutheran looking to come into the Catholic faith. What reading material do you recommend?
- 40:40 - Do you think today’s modern-day protestants are in need of a reformation?
- 48:29 - I don’t think the issue of the reformation is black and white. Is it possible the Church admitted its own shortcomings during the conflict?
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us