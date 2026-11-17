“How do I understand the dogmas of Mary?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of Marian dogmas and how to approach them with faith. Additionally, the episode addresses the role of angels beyond protection and whether it’s appropriate for Catholics to receive prayer from a Methodist pastor, showcasing a variety of theological insights.

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