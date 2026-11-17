www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-i-understand-the-dogmas-of-mary-and-angels
Audio only:
“How do I understand the dogmas of Mary?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of Marian dogmas and how to approach them with faith. Additionally, the episode addresses the role of angels beyond protection and whether it’s appropriate for Catholics to receive prayer from a Methodist pastor, showcasing a variety of theological insights.
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Questions Covered:
- 13:42 - I’m in OCIA. I struggle with the dogmas of Mary. They seem like a bit of a stretch. How do I move forward with this?
- 34:45 - I’m looking into the Catholic view of angels. Why are angels needed apart from protection? I hear Catholics communicate more with angels.
- 49:35 - Is it ok for a Catholic to be prayed over by a Methodist pastor?
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