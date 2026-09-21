www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-i-deal-with-anxiety-relationships-and-joy
Audio only:
“How do I deal with anxiety?” This question opens a discussion on the prevalence of anxiety issues and the surprising insights from Greg Popcak’s book, *Unworried*, which challenges common perceptions about its causes. Additional topics include managing anxiety in relationships and finding ways to cope without medication, providing a comprehensive look at this important issue.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:00 - How common are problems with anxiety?
- 11:45 - In your book, Unworried, you say a surprising thing; that anxiety isn’t primarily caused by stressful events. What is the real cause of anxiety?
- 16:20 - Sometimes I struggle with anxiety. How do I deal with the things that make me worried?
- 23:34 - I suffer from anxiety and don’t want to take meds. What is the way forward?
- 34:58 - How do I deal with anxiety in relationships?
- 42:11 - Am I depending too much on myself when it comes to embracing lack of joy and suffering?
- 48:32 - What do you recommend I do to help relieve anxiety on top of the things like prayer and fasting I have done that has been helpful?
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