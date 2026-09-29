How Do Catholics Worship? Statues, Saints, and God

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-catholics-worship-statues-saints-and-the-pope
Audio only:
“How do Catholics worship?” This question opens a discussion on the role of statues, saints, and the God in Catholic practice. Other topics include addressing concerns about differing views of Jesus with Protestant influences, the relationship between Catholic priests and Protestant outreach, and the significance of praying to saints.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:01 - My family is protestant and my wife is being influenced by online protestant like TacoTalks who claim that Catholics preach a different Jesus. How do I respond?
- 15:10 - Why do most Catholics priests reject the idea of partnering with Protestants in reaching students in secular schools?
- 29:28 - Why do Catholics bow down and pray to statues? Is the pope infallible?
- 34:15 - I’m Protestant because I question the praying to saints.
- 50:20 - I’m in OCIA. I was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness and had a hard time with images. How do I go about finding a rosary?
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