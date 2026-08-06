How Do Catholics Handle the Eucharist and Infallibility?

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“How do Catholics handle the Eucharist?” This question leads to a discussion on the accommodations for those with gluten allergies. The conversation also touches on the conditions for papal infallibility, including the implications of Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation, and offers insights on evangelizing those who feel the Church distorts the Gospel.
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Questions Covered:
- 07:50 - How do Catholics handle the eucharist who has a gluten allergy?
- 18:00 - When is the pope infallible? When Pope Benedict XVI resigned did he still have infallibility? How does it all work?
- 24:10 - How can Catholics better evangelize those who think we distort the gospel?
- 40:00 - How do I become a better Catholic? I just returned to Church about 4 months ago.
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