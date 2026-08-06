How Do Catholics Handle the Eucharist and Infallibility?

“How do Catholics handle the Eucharist?” This question leads to a discussion on the accommodations for those with gluten allergies. The conversation also touches on the conditions for papal infallibility, including the implications of Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation, and offers insights on evangelizing those who feel the Church distorts the Gospel.

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