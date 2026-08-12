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audio • Catholic Answers Live

How Can You Become an Apologist? Tips and Stories

Trent Horn2026-08-12T00:03:47
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“How can you become an apologist?” This episode shares practical tips and personal stories, including Trent Horn’s own journey into apologetics and insights on how Matt Fradd found his path. Additionally, discover valuable advice on building a supportive team and the importance of engaging directly with the community.

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Questions Covered:

  • 02:00 - Trent Horn’s origin story
  • 29:00 - How Matt Fradd became an apologist
  • 35:00 - Tips for becoming an apologist
  • 40:00 - How Trent met Laura
  • 42:50 - Tip Two: Build a team around you
  • 49:10 - Tip 3: Get in the trenches
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