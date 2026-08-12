www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-can-you-become-an-apologist-tips-and-stories
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“How can you become an apologist?” This episode shares practical tips and personal stories, including Trent Horn’s own journey into apologetics and insights on how Matt Fradd found his path. Additionally, discover valuable advice on building a supportive team and the importance of engaging directly with the community.
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