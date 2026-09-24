www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-can-my-sister-discern-catholicism-support-and-faith
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“How can my sister discern Catholicism?” This question opens a discussion on navigating faith amidst unsupportive family dynamics. The conversation also addresses how to respond to relatives who have left the faith due to negative experiences and explores what it means to be “qualified” as a Catholic. Additionally, the topic of worshiping with other religions is examined.
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Questions Covered:
- 11:02 - How can my sister go forward in discerning Catholicism if she lives with unsupportive parents?
- 21:00 - What do you do when a relative has a bad experience with the faith and left? They just seem angry?
- 32:55 - What does it take to be “qualified” to be a Catholic?
- 43:35 - Is it okay to worship with other religions?
- 49:22 - It takes too much private judgement.
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