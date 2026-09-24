How Can My Sister Discern Catholicism? Support and Faith

“How can my sister discern Catholicism?” This question opens a discussion on navigating faith amidst unsupportive family dynamics. The conversation also addresses how to respond to relatives who have left the faith due to negative experiences and explores what it means to be “qualified” as a Catholic. Additionally, the topic of worshiping with other religions is examined.

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