www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-can-i-help-a-grieving-friend-forgiveness-and-suffering
Audio only:
“How can I help a grieving friend?” Supporting someone in their time of loss can be challenging, especially when they feel upset with God. This episode also addresses the stages of forgiveness, the reasons behind suffering in relationships, and the impact of grief counseling after losing a loved one.
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Questions Covered:
- 18:11 - My business partner just lost his father, how can I help if he is upset with God?
- 21:55 - Can you help me stages of forgiveness, and does God have reasons for pairing someone with someone who is causing suffering?
- 32:29 - I see a counselor and I am looking to get grief counseling after my wife passed away.
- 47:42 - Does suffering more make you closer to God?
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