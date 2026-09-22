“How can I help a cousin overcome addiction and find faith?” This episode addresses practical advice for supporting loved ones in recovery while also touching on personal struggles like quitting smoking and the impact of addiction on one’s beliefs about God. Additionally, the discussion includes insights on distinguishing between lust and admiration, as well as the moral implications of addiction.

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