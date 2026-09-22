www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-can-i-help-a-cousin-overcome-addiction-and-find-faith
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“How can I help a cousin overcome addiction and find faith?” This episode addresses practical advice for supporting loved ones in recovery while also touching on personal struggles like quitting smoking and the impact of addiction on one’s beliefs about God. Additionally, the discussion includes insights on distinguishing between lust and admiration, as well as the moral implications of addiction.
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Questions Covered:
- 11:41 - What advice would you suggest for me to give a cousin who is coming out of addiction and is now enthusiastic about the faith?
- 16:49 - I want to stop smoking because of major health reasons, but another side that doesn’t.
- 19:54 - In my recovery work, my thoughts and beliefs changed a lot on God? Is this common?
- 30:00 - What would be the difference between lust and admiring beauty? And avoid behaviors in the future sin?
- 34:51 - If you have an addiction can this qualify as a mortal sin or is there a transition position during the healing.
- 50:05 - Where does one draw the line with a drinking vice or addiction? I crave beer but will go a few days with out. Does craving or regularity mean an addiction.
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