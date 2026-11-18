www.catholic.com/audio/cal/has-the-catholic-church-oppressed-women-history-and-faith
Audio only:
“Has the Catholic Church oppressed women historically?” This question opens a discussion on the Church’s role in women’s history and faith. Additional topics include addressing Protestant accusations of Mary worship, navigating family dynamics as a young Catholic, and discerning spiritual experiences in prayer.
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Questions Covered:
- 09:08 - Has the Catholic Church oppressed women historically?
- 18:16 - How do you respond to protestants who accuse Catholics of worshiping Mary?
- 32:23 - My husband and I started a young adult group at the inspiration of Catholic Answers so thank you!
- 39:20 - I’m the only Catholic in my family. How do I navigate my family dynamic especially since I’m still a minor.
- 51:34 - I’ve had moments in prayer where I heard a voice or saw a vision. How does one go about discerning whether it’s from God?
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