“Has Deut 17:8-13 proved the papacy?” This question opens a discussion on the biblical foundations of papal authority, alongside inquiries about the infallibility of saint canonization and the role of the pope compared to other church leaders. The conversation also touches on the implications of canonization and personal journeys to faith in the papacy.

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