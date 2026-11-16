www.catholic.com/audio/cal/has-deut-17-8-13-proved-the-papacy-saints-and-canonization
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“Has Deut 17:8-13 proved the papacy?” This question opens a discussion on the biblical foundations of papal authority, alongside inquiries about the infallibility of saint canonization and the role of the pope compared to other church leaders. The conversation also touches on the implications of canonization and personal journeys to faith in the papacy.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:30 - Has Deut 17:8-13 been used as evidence for the papacy?
- 21:42 - Is the canonization of saints an infallible declaration by the pope?
- 30:26 - Why do we look towards a pope instead of a priest or pastor and how do we explain that to a protestant?
- 44:45 - Does the pope send people to heaven if he canonizes them?
- 48:12 - You didn’t always believe in the papacy. What convinced you?
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