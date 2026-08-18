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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Farewell Tim Staples: His Impact, Faith Growth, and Retirement

Tim Staples2026-08-18T17:03:26
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“Farewell Tim Staples” reflects on his significant impact and faith journey. The discussion touches on his time in radio, his contributions to the post-conciliar Church, and the growth of faith in Australia, alongside personal anecdotes about traveling with Steve Ray. This episode honors a remarkable apologist and his legacy.

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Questions Covered:

  • 01:00 - Farewell Tim
  • 09:00 - Tim’s time on the radio
  • 17:30 - Tim’s contribution to the post-conciliar Church
  • 30:00 - The growth of the faith in Australia
  • 45:00 - The necessity of relationship
  • 50:00 - Traveling with Steve Ray
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