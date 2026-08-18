Farewell Tim Staples: His Impact, Faith Growth, and Retirement

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/farewell-tim-staples-his-impact-faith-growth-and-travel
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“Farewell Tim Staples” reflects on his significant impact and faith journey. The discussion touches on his time in radio, his contributions to the post-conciliar Church, and the growth of faith in Australia, alongside personal anecdotes about traveling with Steve Ray. This episode honors a remarkable apologist and his legacy.
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