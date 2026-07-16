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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Dropped Calls

Tom Nash2026-07-16T11:33:11
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Questions Covered:

  • 04:15 - What is the theology of the body and why do I always here about it?
  • 13:54 - Is it a sin to avoid news or social media because it disturbs my peace?
  • 20:15 - Is something wrong if i don’t feel anything during mass or prayer?
  • 29:23 - Is it okay to pray while distracted?
  • 33:29 - What do I do when I keep falling into the same sin and feel numb about it?
  • 39:30 - Can I fantasize about my own spouse?
  • 44:40 - Could an AI ever be culpable for sin?
  • 49:30 - If God already knows what I’m going to do, what is the point of prayer?
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