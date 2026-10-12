“Doesn’t the thief on the cross prove sacraments are optional?” This question raises important considerations about the necessity of sacraments in the Catholic faith. Other topics discussed include the origins of private confession and concerns about the seal of confession potentially protecting criminals, as well as the relationship between penance and the concept of grace.

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