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“Doesn’t the thief on the cross prove sacraments are optional?” This question raises important considerations about the necessity of sacraments in the Catholic faith. Other topics discussed include the origins of private confession and concerns about the seal of confession potentially protecting criminals, as well as the relationship between penance and the concept of grace.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:20 - Doesn’t the thief on the cross prove the whole sacramental system is optional? So why should any of us bother with the sacrament?
- 06:16 - Isn’t private confession a medieval invention, not something apostolic? (Doesn’t history show the confessional isn’t apostolic at all?)
- 15:01 - Isn’t the seal of confession a dangerous rule that shields criminals? (How is that not dangerous — protecting criminals and endangering the public?)
- 22:37 - Isn’t assigning penance works-righteousness that denies ‘Christ paid it all’? (Isn’t penance just topping up a payment Jesus already made in full?)
- 41:51 - But confession, penance, absolution sounds like works you perform to earn your way back. Isn’t that the opposite of the gospel?
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