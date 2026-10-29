Does Jesus Allow Divorce for Adultery? Hope for Marriage

“Does Jesus allow divorce for adultery?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of marriage and fidelity in the light of faith. Other topics include the implications of same-sex attraction in cases of infidelity, personal stories of healing after infidelity, and the challenges faced by those in long-term marriages affected by past divorces.

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