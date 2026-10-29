www.catholic.com/audio/cal/does-jesus-allow-divorce-for-adultery-hope-for-marriage
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“Does Jesus allow divorce for adultery?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of marriage and fidelity in the light of faith. Other topics include the implications of same-sex attraction in cases of infidelity, personal stories of healing after infidelity, and the challenges faced by those in long-term marriages affected by past divorces.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:40 - Does Jesus permit divorce in cases of adultery?
- 29:03 - What if the adultery was happening with a person of the same sex? Would the fact that the person is gay make it an illicit marriage?
- 33:15 - I have experienced infidelity. My husband and I have been getting help in saving our marriage. I just want to give hope and encouragement to others who might be struggling.
- 44:31 - I’ve been married for 31 years. My husband had been married before and was divorced (adultery played a part on both sides). They thought they were divorced, but there was a clerical error, so we just found out they are still married. We have been living as roommates for 15 years. Can I leave him?
- 49:50 - My husband was unfaithful in the beginning of our marriage but God turned it around and our marriage is so much stronger because of it now.
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