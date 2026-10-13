Do Saints Go to Purgatory? Infallibility and Ministry

“Do saints go to purgatory?” This question is addressed alongside discussions about the implications of becoming Catholic for one’s ministry and the definition of saints in scripture. The episode also touches on the relationship between the narrow way Jesus described and the Catholic Church’s size and wealth, as well as the concept of infallibility and its reasoning.

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