www.catholic.com/audio/cal/do-saints-go-to-purgatory-infallibility-and-ministry
Audio only:
“Do saints go to purgatory?” This question is addressed alongside discussions about the implications of becoming Catholic for one’s ministry and the definition of saints in scripture. The episode also touches on the relationship between the narrow way Jesus described and the Catholic Church’s size and wealth, as well as the concept of infallibility and its reasoning.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 11:48 - My OCIA class shared that Saints don’t go to purgatory. Is this true?
- 21:26 - I don’t know what would happen to my ministry if I became Catholic.
- 28:45 - According to scripture, saints are all believers in Christ, not just people the pope decided were special.
- 35:35 - If Jesus said the way is narrow, how does that relate to the Catholic church. It is a large and wealthy institution.
- 49:10 - I am confused about circular reasoning behind the infallibility of the catholic church.
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us