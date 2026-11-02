www.catholic.com/audio/cal/did-the-protestant-reformation-fail-luther-and-atonement
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“Did the Protestant Reformation fail?” This question opens a discussion on the Reformation’s goals and outcomes, including insights on whether it succeeded. The conversation also touches on Penal substitutionary atonement versus St. Anselm’s model, and reflections on Luther’s trial and the implications of his teachings.
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Questions Covered:
- 04:14 - Did the Protestant Reformation succeed in its goal?
- 19:43 - I’m in OCIA from a reformed background. Can you explain Penal substitutionary atonement compared to St. Anselm’s model?
- 29:39 - I think it’s a shame that the conversation wasn’t had with Luther but instead he was put on trial. What are your thoughts on this?
- 42:01 - I grew up MO synod Lutheran and believe that the reformation was not successful at all. I think that all teaching was completely undermined and led to disaster. What are your thoughts on that?
- 48:11 - What prompted Luther’s journey in the wrong direction?
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