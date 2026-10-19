Response to Joe Rogan Guest Slandering Mother Teresa – JPII and More!

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/did-mother-teresa-help-the-poor-jpii-and-personalism
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This show including a response to criticisms from a Joe Rogan guest and the complexities surrounding John Paul II’s teachings, such as the luminous mysteries and his interactions with minority groups. The conversation also touches on the impact of personalism on JPII’s papacy and the nuances of Mother Teresa’s legacy.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:00 - Response to Joe Rogan guest slandering Mother Teresa
- 15:23 - John Paul II instituted the luminous mysteries, but some traditional Catholics won’t pray them. Is refusing to pray them disobedient to him as a Pope?
- 22:21 - John Paul II met with every group except for homosexuals or those with AIDS. Am I correct on this?
- 32:38 - I heard a story that JPII sent a pope mobile to Mother Teresa. I heard she sold it, is this true?
- 43:04 - I wonder how the philosophy of personalism affected JPII’s teachings and papacy?
- 50:53 - Mother Teresa did care for the people, but she did nothing to change their suffering and situation. How do you reconcile this?
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