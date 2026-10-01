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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Eucharistic Adoration w/Don Johnson

Don Johnson 2026-10-01T18:08:48
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This episode delves into the significance of the Eucharist in Catholic faith, addressing questions about its role in adoration and the nature of belief. Additional topics include the importance of faith in daily life and how to approach doubts regarding the sacraments, providing a comprehensive view of these essential aspects of Catholicism.

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