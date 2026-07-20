www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-we-lose-our-salvation-catholic-views-on-faith-and-grace
Audio only:
“Can we lose our salvation?” This question opens a discussion on the Catholic understanding of faith and grace, addressing concerns about the nature of salvation. Other topics include the idea of being saved and lost repeatedly, responses to claims about prophecy and salvation, and the implications of Matthew 7:21-23 for believers.
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Questions Covered:
- 04:00 - Can we lose our salvation?
- 06:15 - Are we just saved and lost over and over again? How do Catholics view this? How does it work in the day to day?
- 16:00 - My brother is talking to his protestant friend who claimed you lose your salvation if you don’t accept the prophecy from a current pastor. How does one respond to that?
- 22:00 - I’m a convert, what does salvation mean from the Catholic position?
- 31:22 - I’m protestant and believe you can not lose your salvation. Missing sunday service doesn’t cause you to lose salvation.
- 50:45 - Regarding Matthew 7:21-23 Not everyone who says Lord, Lord… What does this quote mean for salvation?
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