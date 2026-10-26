www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-salvation-be-conditional-mortal-sin-and-good-works
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“Can salvation be conditional?” This question opens a discussion on the Catholic understanding of salvation in relation to mortal sin and good works, contrasting it with Protestant views. Other topics include the perceived contradictions in church teachings from the council of Ephesus, and the implications of church discipline regarding family members with same-sex attraction.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:56 - Struggling with the view of Salvation. How does the protestant view of salvation contradict and make sense with the view of a Catholic that there is mortal sin and venial sin and salvation is conditional and how does it tie in good works?
- 12:49 - Believes the Catholic church contradicted the council of Ephesus…( his sources: Isaiah 19, and counsel of Ephesus and council of Chalcedon. Does not understand the connection between Christology regarding Isaiah 19 and prophecy on the church.)
- 31:09 - Is in OCIA- What does church teaching have to do with cutting family members off due to sexual orientation. Can people enact church discipline? Her understanding that only a church body can do that not people individually.
- 44:28 - John 6 is used in favor of the Catholic view of the Eucharist. However he is unsure of this. And would contend that John 6 is an argument against the Catholic view of the Eucharist.
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