Can Salvation Be Conditional? Mortal Sin and Good Works

“Can salvation be conditional?” This question opens a discussion on the Catholic understanding of salvation in relation to mortal sin and good works, contrasting it with Protestant views. Other topics include the perceived contradictions in church teachings from the council of Ephesus, and the implications of church discipline regarding family members with same-sex attraction.

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