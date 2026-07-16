Can I Attend an SSPX Mass? Latin Mass and Mortal Sin

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“Can I attend an SSPX Mass?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of attending Mass at an SSPX chapel, alongside inquiries about the significance of the altar’s elevation, the implications of not attending Sunday Mass, and the historical context of Latin Mass celebrations. The episode addresses various aspects of Catholic worship and practice.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:40 - Can I go to Mass at an SSPX chapel?
- 11:29 - Why is the altar elevated and the people in the pews tend to sit lower? Does that mean the people are lower than the priest?
- 16:32 - What can be done where all churches would have the option to celebrate the Latin Mass? Was Summorum Pontificum retracted?
- 21:07 - Can you explain why it’s a mortal sin not to attend Sunday Mass?
- 29:04 - Are we supposed to make the sign of the cross after praying the confiteor?
- 32:24 - During Covid, Masses were shut down. Was this something historical where the mass was shut down?
- 35:05 - I’m a new Catholic. Should we be raising our hands during the Our Father?
- 38:55 - How is it called a Traditional Latin Mass if it started in Aramaic and Greek?
- 44:14 - Can you receive communion with venial sin on your soul? What if you receive communion without realizing you had committed a mortal sin?
- 47:55 - What if one can’t find a Latin mass outside of SSPX? Where should they go?
- 51:30 - I believe the hand holding during Our Father did not start as imitating the priest but became natural after a retreat.
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