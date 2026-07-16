Can I Attend an SSPX Mass? Latin Mass and Mortal Sin

“Can I attend an SSPX Mass?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of attending Mass at an SSPX chapel, alongside inquiries about the significance of the altar’s elevation, the implications of not attending Sunday Mass, and the historical context of Latin Mass celebrations. The episode addresses various aspects of Catholic worship and practice.

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