Do Good Works Have anything to do with Salvation? Faith, LGBT Issues, and Salvation

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-good-works-save-us-faith-lgbt-issues-and-salvation
Audio only:
“Do Good Works Have anything to do with Salvation?” This question opens a discussion on the relationship between faith and actions in salvation, addressing common misconceptions. The conversation also touches on how to respond to claims that other religions are more welcoming to LGBT individuals and challenges regarding the Church’s stance on various social issues.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:23 - A while back Wes Huff did a video in which he gave several reasons why he’s not Catholic. One of them was that he believes in the sufficiency of faith, which he juxtaposed with the Catholic teaching that our good works contribute to our salvation. His argument was as follows: 1) P1: If works were a basis for our justification, then we would have something inherent to contribute to our salvation. 2) P2: But we don’t have anything inherent to contribute to our salvation. 3) C: Therefore, works cannot be a basis for our justification.
- 17:30 - My fallen-away-Catholic family members say that other religions are better because they tend to be more welcoming to LGBT. How do I respond?
- 29:17 - I’m not Catholic because the Catholic Church is an open hate community against the LGBT and supports fascism and your ultimate goal is to establish a theocracy.
- 42:00 - Catholicism doesn’t make any sense. Plus promoting conversion therapy isn’t good.
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