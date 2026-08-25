www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-god-save-those-who-reject-him-rosary-and-baptism
Audio only:
“Can God save those who reject Him?” This question opens a discussion on faith and salvation, touching on topics such as the significance of praying with the rosary, the practice of baptizing babies, and the struggles of those considering returning to the Church after feeling unworthy. The conversation also addresses the challenges faced by individuals who feel drawn to Catholicism despite doubts about belief in God.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 01:08 - I’m not Catholic because I don’t believe in God.
- 15:28 - Why do you pray with the rosary? Why do you baptize babies?
- 29:07 - I’m interested in becoming Catholic because I see all the benefits but I don’t believe in God. I was thinking maybe I can just fake believing to just attend.
- 35:38 - When people who are radically saved from rock bottom they tend to go protestant. How can God save them without bringing them to the fulness of the truth?
- 46:33 - I’m not Catholic anymore because I don’t think they will accept me back because I’ve done some horrible things in the past.
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us