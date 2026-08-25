Can God Save Those Who Reject Him? Rosary and Baptism

“Can God save those who reject Him?” This question opens a discussion on faith and salvation, touching on topics such as the significance of praying with the rosary, the practice of baptizing babies, and the struggles of those considering returning to the Church after feeling unworthy. The conversation also addresses the challenges faced by individuals who feel drawn to Catholicism despite doubts about belief in God.

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