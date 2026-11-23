www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-catholics-believe-in-the-real-presence-mass-and-prayer
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“Can Catholics believe in the Real Presence?” This question arises amid a new study revealing that 71% of U.S. Catholics struggle with this belief. The discussion also touches on the appropriateness of mimicking the priest during Mass, the role of the sign of peace, and the nature of the Mass as a sacrifice rather than merely a celebration.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:21 - A new study shows 71% of U.S. Catholics don’t believe in the Real Presence but what does the Church already provide to help combat this?
- 24:47 - When is it appropriate and not appropriate to mimic the priest in prayer during Mass?
- 28:59 - Is the sign of peace actually out of place in the novus ordo?
- 32:19 - Why is the Mass a sacrifice and not a celebration because Jesus is already risen?
- 36:05 - My boyfriend is Jewish. He recently shared openness to going to Mass with me. How can I best support him?
- 43:44 - Why do deacons have the ability to do many parts of the Mass, but only a priest can do the consecration prayer?
- 47:14 - Why did some responses change in the Mass?
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