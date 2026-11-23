“Can Catholics believe in the Real Presence?” This question arises amid a new study revealing that 71% of U.S. Catholics struggle with this belief. The discussion also touches on the appropriateness of mimicking the priest during Mass, the role of the sign of peace, and the nature of the Mass as a sacrifice rather than merely a celebration.

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