Can Baptism Save Us? Causality and Guardian Angels Explained

“Can Baptism save us?” This question opens a discussion on the relationship between causality and salvation through Baptism. Additionally, the conversation touches on doctrines related to Guardian Angels and the evolution of teachings from the early Church Fathers to the present day, providing a rich exploration of faith and responsibility in understanding Catholic dogmas.

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