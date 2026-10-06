www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-baptism-save-us-causality-and-guardian-angels-explained
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“Can Baptism save us?” This question opens a discussion on the relationship between causality and salvation through Baptism. Additionally, the conversation touches on doctrines related to Guardian Angels and the evolution of teachings from the early Church Fathers to the present day, providing a rich exploration of faith and responsibility in understanding Catholic dogmas.
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Questions Covered:
- 15:55 - Can you explain causality in relationship with Baptism saving us?
- 21:10 - Can you explain any doctrine related to Guardian Angels?
- 29:31 - I had a disagreement with my pastor. He believed that what the early church fathers taught does not reflect the current Catholic church? Has it changed over time?
- 40:24 - How responsible am I to learn and speak on the Dogmas?
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