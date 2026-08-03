Share Your Faith With Clarity, Calm, and Joy

Brandon Vogt, Founder of ClaritasU (www.claritasu.com), joins us for a discussion about how to share your faith with confidence, clarity, and joy. And why you might want to.

Questions Covered:

12:17 - How do I explain the Papacy better to my protestant brothers and sisters? Specifically, how do I defend it biblically?

15:42 - In the Apostles’ Creed, why does it say that Jesus descended into hell?

20:03 - I’m trying to share my faith for CCD, and I need an extensive resource to find quotes in the Bible. Is there a keyword, topical reference guide that’s good?

27:50 - I’m a catechism teacher and we’re having a debate about the origins of humans – evolution vs. creationism. What should I teach the kids?

33:11 - What can I do for my stepdaughter for her to continue with her Catholic faith?

40:10 - Why must Catholic cremated remains be in one place, but saint relics can be spread all over the place.

45:51 - If someone came up and asked you, “why are you Christian?” What would you say?

49:58 - When talking to Protestants, where is the best place to start? Where might they be more receptive?

Resources Mentioned: