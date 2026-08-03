Share Your Faith With Clarity, Calm, and Joy

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/cal-8174
Brandon Vogt, Founder of ClaritasU (www.claritasu.com), joins us for a discussion about how to share your faith with confidence, clarity, and joy. And why you might want to.
Questions Covered:
- 12:17 - How do I explain the Papacy better to my protestant brothers and sisters? Specifically, how do I defend it biblically?
- 15:42 - In the Apostles’ Creed, why does it say that Jesus descended into hell?
- 20:03 - I’m trying to share my faith for CCD, and I need an extensive resource to find quotes in the Bible. Is there a keyword, topical reference guide that’s good?
- 27:50 - I’m a catechism teacher and we’re having a debate about the origins of humans – evolution vs. creationism. What should I teach the kids?
- 33:11 - What can I do for my stepdaughter for her to continue with her Catholic faith?
- 40:10 - Why must Catholic cremated remains be in one place, but saint relics can be spread all over the place.
- 45:51 - If someone came up and asked you, “why are you Christian?” What would you say?
- 49:58 - When talking to Protestants, where is the best place to start? Where might they be more receptive?
Resources Mentioned:
- Verbum Bible Software
- How to Draw Your Child Back to the Church | ClaritasU
- In the Beginning…’: A Catholic Understanding of the Story of Creation and the Fall by Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger
- Humani Generis by Pope Pius XII
- Answering Atheism by Trent Horn
- 20 Answers: God by Trent Horn
- Navigating the Tiber: How to Help Your Friends and Family Journey Towards the Catholic Faith by Devin Rose
- The Case for the Resurrection of Jesus by Gary R. Habermas and Michael Licona
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