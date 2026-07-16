Are We Transported to the Cross at Every Mass? Consecration, SSPX

“Are we transported to the Cross at every Mass?” This question opens a discussion about the profound connection between the Eucharist and Christ’s sacrifice. The conversation also addresses whether the SSPX can consecrate bishops without approval, the meaning of the word “Mass,” and a simple explanation of consecration for those seeking clarity.

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