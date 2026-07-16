www.catholic.com/audio/cal/are-we-transported-to-the-cross-at-every-mass-consecration-sspx
Audio only:
“Are we transported to the Cross at every Mass?” This question opens a discussion about the profound connection between the Eucharist and Christ’s sacrifice. The conversation also addresses whether the SSPX can consecrate bishops without approval, the meaning of the word “Mass,” and a simple explanation of consecration for those seeking clarity.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:40 - Are we literally transported at the foot of the cross at mass?
- 14:20 - Is it true that the SSPX should be able to consecrate bishops without approval because that’s how it was done before Vatican II?
- 25:00 - What does the word Mass mean?
- 36:18 - I struggle with understanding what the word consecration means? I need it explained to me in a very elementary way.
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