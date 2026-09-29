“Are we in partial communion with Protestants?” This question opens a discussion on the nuances of Catholic and Protestant relationships, including how to engage in conversations about Scripture with Protestants and the implications of Matthew 7:18 on the doctrine of Once Saved Always Saved. Other topics include the nature of communion with hostile Protestant groups and the understanding of the sacraments beyond Baptism and marriage.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com