www.catholic.com/audio/cal/are-we-in-partial-communion-with-protestants-and-scripture
Audio only:
“Are we in partial communion with Protestants?” This question opens a discussion on the nuances of Catholic and Protestant relationships, including how to engage in conversations about Scripture with Protestants and the implications of Matthew 7:18 on the doctrine of Once Saved Always Saved. Other topics include the nature of communion with hostile Protestant groups and the understanding of the sacraments beyond Baptism and marriage.
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Questions Covered:
- 05:10 - Why do we say we are in partial communion with protestants?
- 14:15 - How do you converse with protestants regarding scripture?
- 21:27 - What are your thoughts using Matthew 7:18 as a refutation of Once Saved Always Saved?
- 29:07 - Is there communion with those protestants that are hostile to the Catholic faith like Ryan from NeedGod.Net, TacoTalks and others?
- 43:43 - I’ve heard the protestant object: How are the other 5 Sacraments apart from Baptism and marriage sacraments? What’s the answer to this?
- 49:15 - I’m Protestant and have been in the baptist church most of my life and have no reason to leave it. But I do love listening to CA Live! Though I do still have some reservations. Why do you honor Mary and the saints to much?
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