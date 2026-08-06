www.catholic.com/audio/cal/are-some-saints-better-than-others-conversion-and-unity
Audio only:
“Are some saints better than others?” This question opens a discussion on the unique virtues of saints, while also addressing the journey of conversion for those considering joining the Catholic faith. Additional topics include the importance of knowledge in conversion and the complexities of reunifying with the Orthodox Church regarding apostolic succession.
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Questions Covered:
- 07:11 - Are some saints better than others at certain things?
- 30:47 - My husband and I are looking into converting. Should I wait till I know everything about Catholicism before entering?
- 43:47 - How would it work if we were to reunify with the Orthodox especially regarding apostolic succession since they do not have it through St. Peter?
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