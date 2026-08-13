Are Catholics Misled by Leftist Groups? Sunday Shopping and Trials

“Are Catholics misled by leftist groups?” This question opens a discussion on the naivety some Catholics may have regarding social justice issues. The conversation also touches on the positive impact of refraining from Sunday shopping and draws parallels between personal trials and those faced by Christ, highlighting the diverse challenges and reflections within the faith.

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