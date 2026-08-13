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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Are Catholics Misled by Leftist Groups? Sunday Shopping and Trials

Christopher Check
Joe Heschmeyer2026-08-13T18:52:13
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“Are Catholics misled by leftist groups?” This question opens a discussion on the naivety some Catholics may have regarding social justice issues. The conversation also touches on the positive impact of refraining from Sunday shopping and draws parallels between personal trials and those faced by Christ, highlighting the diverse challenges and reflections within the faith.

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Questions Covered:

  • 02:00 - I think Catholics have to understand they are being coopted by these leftist organizations. A lot of Catholics are very naive about social justice issues.
  • 07:40 - We stopped going to businesses to do any shopping on Sundays and it has been a good change.
  • 17:30 - Joan’s trial tracks very closely with that of our Lord.
  • 22:00 - I’ve been a widow for 11 years. Before he died my favorite gift to give him was flannel shirts (he was a logger). I still wear his shirts. It has meant so much to me to watch Catholic Answers and the Flannel Panel.
  • 29:40 - Why are companies open on Sundays anyway when they know they won’t get business from a lot of Christians?
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