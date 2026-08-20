Holy Days of Obligation 2025-2026

In the Catholic Church, holy days of obligation are the most important days in the liturgical year, when the faithful are required to participate in Mass, including Sundays. Because it is the day Jesus rose from the dead and therefore signifies our “new creation” in him, Sunday is “the foremost holy day of obligation in the universal Church” ( CCC 2174; 2177 ). These holy days celebrate key events in salvation history and honor the central mysteries of our faith.

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms, those who deliberately miss Mass on a holy day of obligation—“unless excused for a serious reason (for example, illness, the care of infants) or dispensed by their own pastor”—commit a mortal sin (CCC 2181). These sacred days call us to give our Lord Jesus Christ the worship he is due, “and through him to the Father in the Holy Spirit” (CCC 1325; see 1354; 1366; 1408). They also require us to abstain from unnecessary servile work on such days, which encompasses “refraining from engaging in work or activities that hinder the worship owed to God, the joy proper to the Lord’s Day, the performance of the works of mercy, and the appropriate relaxation of mind and body” ( CCC 2185 ; see 2042 ; 2193).

Church Authority and Holy Days of Obligation

Some Christians argue that the Catholic Church’s laws which require the faithful to participate in religious worship are, apart from perhaps Sunday, manmade and arbitrary. However, throughout salvation history, God has always worked through visible human leaders in ministering to his people. That includes the New Covenant, as Jesus restores and fulfills the kingdom of Israel by founding his one Catholic Church. To foster both our earthly and eternal fulfillment, Jesus gives Peter (the first pope) and the other apostles the power to “bind and loose” in governing his Church (see Matt. 16:18-19; 18:15-18).

The Church law expresses this power. Because Peter and his apostolic confreres would only live so long, Jesus also provides that their apostolic successors, i.e., the bishops, receive this same power, lest Christ’s Church be left without visible, unifying human leaders for the hierarchy he had divinely established to guide it (see, e.g., Acts 1:15-26; 2 Tim. 2:2). Consequently, bishops must exercise their ministry in full communion with the pope (see Luke 22:31-32; John 21:15-17).

Furthermore, what the Church binds on earth God binds in heaven, and what the Church looses on earth God looses in heaven. Consequently, Catholics must realize that, if we flout such liturgical laws, we don’t simply oppose human authorities; we also oppose the God who founded, empowers, and sustains his one Church.

Understanding the Holy Days of obligation in the Catholic Church

Holy Days of Obligation in 2025 & 2026: U.S. Calendar

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) designates the following as Catholic holy days of obligation for 2025 and 2026 in the United States, in addition to every Sunday:

Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (January 1)

Yes, this is a holy day of obligation. Catholics honor the Blessed Virgin Mary as the Mother of God, recognizing her unique role in the mystery of the Incarnation. In addition, as the Church also provides, “Whenever January 1, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, or August 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption, or November 1, the Solemnity of All Saints, falls on a Saturday or on a Monday, the precept to attend Mass is abrogated” (USCCB, Complementary Norms, CIC, canon 1246, §2, emphasis added).

Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord (May 29, 2025 or May 14, 2026)

This day commemorates Christ’s Ascension, when Jesus culminated his one sacrifice of Calvary in everlasting glory in the heavenly sanctuary. In most U.S. dioceses, the celebration is transferred to Sunday, June 1. Check your local parish or diocese for specifics.

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (August 15)

August 15 celebrates the Assumption of the Blessed Mother, body and soul, into heaven. In 2026, this solemnity is not obligatory since it falls on a Saturday.

Solemnity of All Saints (November 1)

As indicated above regarding the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (Jan. 1), because November 1, 2025 falls on a Saturday, the obligation to participate in Mass is abrogated for the faithful in the United States. However, participating in Mass is strongly encouraged to honor all the saints in heaven and offer right worship to the Lord, whose holy friends and collaborators the saints are. All Saints Day in 2026 falls on a Sunday, which is already a holy day obligation.

Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary (December 8)

This feast takes place exactly nine months prior to the celebration of Mary’s nativity on September 8.

Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord (December 25)

Catholics need to participate in Mass on Christmas Day, one of the most sacred Catholic holidays of the year.

Understanding the Catholic Church’s Calendar

These holy days remain a part of the Church’s rich liturgical calendar, interwoven with Ordinary Time, Lent, Easter, and Advent. They remind us that our lives are not shaped merely by civil holidays, but, most importantly, by the rhythm of our life in Christ as members of his Catholic Church.

Do I Have to Go to Mass on Every Holy Day?

The Church provides that, in 2025, Catholics in the United States need to participate in Mass on every Sunday and the following five feast days, although the faithful are only required to receive Holy Communion once a year:

Mary, Mother of God (Jan. 1)

The Ascension of Jesus Christ (May 29)

The Assumption of Mary (Aug. 15)

The Immaculate Conception (Dec. 8)

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

All Saints Day (Nov. 1) is not obligatory in 2025 because it falls on a Saturday.

In 2026, however, Catholics in the United States need to participate in the following five feast days:

Mary, Mother of God (Jan. 1)

The Ascension of Jesus Christ (May 14)

All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1)

The Immaculate Conception (Dec. 8)

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Aug. 15) is not obligatory in 2026 because it falls on a Saturday.

Commonly Asked Questions

Is Today a Holy Day of Obligation? Check the USCCB 2025 calendar, or the 2026 calendar.

Check the USCCB 2025 calendar, or the 2026 calendar. Is All Saints Day a Holy Day of Obligation in 2026? Yes, in 2026, All Saints Day is a Holy Day of Obligation.

Yes, in 2026, All Saints Day is a Holy Day of Obligation. Is Thanksgiving a Holy Day of Obligation? No, Thanksgiving is never a Holy Day of Obligation.

No, Thanksgiving is never a Holy Day of Obligation. Is January 1 a Holy Day of Obligation? Yes.

Yes. Is Good Friday a Holy Day of Obligation? No, but it’s a day of fasting, abstinence, and penance.

No, but it’s a day of fasting, abstinence, and penance. Is Holy Thursday a Holy Day of Obligation? No, participating in the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper is not obligatory, but it commences the Paschal Triduum and is one of the most beautiful liturgies of the year. All are encouraged to participate.

Living the Catholic Faith

Holy days aren’t just obligations; they are blessed opportunities to grow in holiness, celebrate the mysteries of our faith, and give our Lord the worship he greatly deserves. Make them a part of your domestic church by:

Participating in Mass with your family or friends.

Reading the daily Mass Readings, especially the Gospel.

Praying the rosary, especially in a family or friend group.

Reflecting on the lives of the saints.

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