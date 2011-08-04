Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
Q&A

Why do we bend the right knee when genuflecting?

Peggy Frye

Question:

Why do we bend the right knee when genuflecting?

Answer:

According to the General Instruction of the Roman Missal, “A genuflection, made by bending the right knee to the ground, signifies adoration, and therefore it is reserved for the Most Blessed Sacrament, as well as for the Holy Cross from the solemn adoration during the liturgical celebration on Good Friday until the beginning of the Easter Vigil” (274).

