Is the Tabernacle Supposed to be in the Center of the Sanctuary?

Is the tabernacle always supposed to be in the center of the sanctuary? If it's not in good view from where I sit, in what direction should I genuflect--toward the tabernacle or toward the altar?

The tabernacle may be placed anywhere in the church provided certain conditions are met. The Code of Canon Law states:

The tabernacle in which the most holy Eucharist is reserved is to be situated in some part of the church or oratory that is distinguished, conspicuous, beautifully decorated, and suitable for prayer (CIC 938).

Concerning genuflecting, the General Instruction of the Roman Missal instructs: