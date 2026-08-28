As a Major Gift Officer, Peter travels for face-to-face meetings cultivating relationships with generous donors to our mission and keeps them informed about the apostolate’s latest developments, while making sure any giving needs are met with ease.

A cradle Catholic from Pennsylvania, Peter was homeschooled alongside his siblings before going to Gregory the Great Academy for high school. For college he moved to Texas for The University of Dallas, which then led to him serving as a FOCUS missionary spreading the faith to students at Louisiana Tech.

To complete his service with FOCUS he took students to Spain for a 25-day pilgrimage hiking the Camino, which inspired him to continue serving the Catholic Church in a new way with Catholic Answers. He has devotion to his namesake St. Peter, St. Faustina, St. James, and Blessed Father Michael Sopocko.