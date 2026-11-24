Working remotely from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Michelle invites supporters deeper into the mission of Catholic Answers by engaging and stewarding them in their support of the CA mission. She offers personalized impact reporting and guidance, which foster a sense of pride and fulfillment in their partnership with the apostolate.

Prior to joining Catholic Answers, Michelle worked in development for both a Dallas-Fort Worth human rights non-profit and an upstate New York organization supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. She entered fundraising in 2018 after two decades in the museum world, serving most of that time as Director of Exhibitions for an upstate New York art museum.

Raised in a small agnostic family, Michelle was introduced to the truth of Catholicism by her husband, Daniel, who comes from several generations of Irish Catholics on his mother’s side. She converted to the Catholic faith in 1996 and is particularly inspired by the story of Blessed Franz Jagerstatter, an Austrian World War II martyr beatified by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007. Michelle and Daniel have one adult daughter and are active volunteers in the Diocese of Tulsa.