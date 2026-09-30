Mark C. Scalzo is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A cradle Catholic, he has a special devotion to St. Dominic and the Rosary. He serves as chair of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Finance Council and as president of the San Diego Chapter of Legatus. Mark and his wife, Veronique, have been married for thirty years and have three sons, all of whom play the violin. Mark also enjoys traveling.