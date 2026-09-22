Ben McMahon is an Entrepreneur primarily in the Real Estate and Construction industries. He is currently the Founder and CEO of Cornerstone West Construction based in San Diego CA. Ben resides in Southern California with his wife Anna and their 11 children.

Ben grew up in upstate NY and received a degree in philosophy from Christendom College. Ben attributes going to a strong Catholic College as a critical part of maintaining his faith. Catholic Answers was a household name at the McMahon’s growing up, and Ben joined the board of trustees in March 2025.

In addition to Catholic Answers, Ben and his wife Anna have a family mission to bring others to Christ through living their Catholic Faith.

Ben routinely builds homes for the poor in Mexico, mentors aspiring Catholic Entrepreneurs, participates in Marriage prep through the local parish, and hosts a variety of events for those looking to get their catholic initiatives off the ground.

Ben looks forward to bringing his energy and insights into the next phase of the Catholic Answers Apostolate.