Among the spiritual works of mercy is the obligation to pray for the living and the dead. Yet despite the repeated exhortations from lists of popes, saints, and mystics, how often do we neglect the latter? Our prayers for the deceased can become infrequent, sometimes disappearing altogether after the funeral.

This experience, recorded on All Souls’ Day, reveals something essential about the devotion to Divine Mercy: We are called to receive God’s mercy and become instruments of that mercy for others, including the departed.

I understood that not only the three souls that I saw had gone to heaven, but also many others who had died beyond the confines of our institute. Oh, how good and merciful is the Lord! (Diary, 748).

On November 2, 1936, St. Faustina Kowalska visited her convent cemetery to pray for the faithful departed. There she encountered a deceased sister who directed her to the chapel to pray and obtain indulgences for the dead. The following day, during Holy Mass, she witnessed three white doves ascending from the altar toward heaven. She wrote,

The Suffering Souls Need Mercy

Early in her religious life, Faustina asked Our Lord for whom she should pray. The following evening, her guardian angel led her into purgatory, where she witnessed a multitude of suffering souls.

“They were praying fervently, but to no avail, for themselves; only we can come to their aid.”

When she asked about their greatest suffering, they answered “in one voice that their greatest torment was longing for God.”

As she departed, Faustina heard an interior voice declare, “My mercy does not want this, but justice demands it” (Diary, 20).

Here we encounter the relationship between divine justice and mercy. The souls in purgatory have died in God’s friendship and are assured of salvation, but they must undergo purification before entering his presence (nothing unclean will enter—see Rev. 21:27).

They have run out of time to merit for themselves, so the task now falls to us. As members of Christ’s mystical body, we are obliged to intercede for them.

The Power of Prayer for the Dead

Faustina’s Diary recounts several encounters with suffering souls. In one instance, a deceased sister appeared engulfed in flames, her face distorted by suffering. Faustina intensified her prayers, yet the sister returned in an even worse condition, explaining that Faustina’s prayers had benefited other souls rather than herself.

Despite this, Faustina persevered. Eventually, the sister appeared again, radiant with joy and no longer surrounded by flames. Faustina recounts,

She told me that I had a true love for my neighbor and that many other souls had profited from my prayers. She urged me not to cease praying for the souls in purgatory, and she added that she herself would not remain there much longer. How astounding are the decrees of God! (Diary, 58).

We seldom perceive the fruits of our prayers, nor can we know precisely how God applies them. (Such is also a major tenet of Marian consecration!) Nevertheless, we must persevere.

On another occasion, the same deceased sister who had appeared to Faustina several times returned, radiant with happiness, and announced that she had entered heaven. Faustina reflected: “I understood how closely the three stages of a soul’s life are bound together; that is to say, life on earth, in purgatory, and in heaven [the communion of saints]” (Diary, 594).

The supernatural charity uniting the Church does not end at death, nor should our charity toward the departed.

Christ’s Command to Bring Souls into His Mercy

Christ’s most pertinent instruction in the Divine Mercy devotion concerning purgatory appears on the eighth day of the Divine Mercy Novena, which he revealed to Faustina and instructed her to begin on Good Friday.

Our Lord commanded,

Today bring to me the souls who are in the prison of purgatory, and immerse them in the abyss of my mercy. Let the torrents of my blood cool down their scorching flames. All these souls are greatly loved by me. They are making retribution to my justice. It is in your power to bring them relief (Diary, 1226).

Christ’s love for these souls does not diminish their need for purification or our responsibility to assist them. Rather, he desires that his mercy reach them through our intercession.

He continued,

Draw all the indulgences from the treasury of my Church and offer them on their behalf. Oh, if you only knew the torments they suffer, you would continually offer for them the alms of the spirit and pay off their debt to my justice.

Elsewhere, Our Lord instructed her, “Enter into purgatory often, because they need you there” (Diary, 1738).

Indulgences, the Mass, prayer, fasting, and sacrifices united to Christ become acts of mercy toward these souls. Certainly, we can trust that they will intercede for us upon attaining the beatific vision (and perhaps—most likely—repay our charity far beyond what we offered them).

Our Duty to the Dead

The devotion to Divine Mercy demands that we extend (and pray for) God’s mercy toward others. Praying for the souls in purgatory is not optional; it is an obligation of Christian charity. As members of Christ’s mystical body, we cannot neglect those who depend upon our prayers.

We are reminded of this by one occasion when a deceased sister asked Faustina to fast and offer her spiritual exercises on the sister’s behalf. Faustina complied, and during Mass the following morning, she experienced something of the suffering of purgatory:

I experienced such intense hunger for God that I seemed to be dying of the desire to become united with him. This lasted only a short time, but I understood what the longing of the souls in purgatory was like (Diary, 1186).

We need no extraordinary revelations to recognize this duty. The Church has always encouraged prayers and suffrages for the dead, and Faustina’s experiences remind us of their urgency.

As the Church dedicates the month of November to the intercession for the souls in purgatory, we should examine whether we have neglected the departed. We ought to pray for deceased family members, friends, benefactors, and especially those who have no one to remember them. We should have Masses offered, seek indulgences, and offer prayers and sacrifices for their purification.

Our obligation to extend Christ’s mercy does not end at the grave (a point we will certainly remember when our own time comes).

As Faustina prays in the eighth day of the Divine Mercy Novena: