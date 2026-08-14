The Unknown Maximilian Kolbe

Yet focusing only on the final days of his life risks obscuring the forty-seven years that prepared him for them.

Everyone knows St. Maximilian Kolbe as the Martyr of Charity. We remember the Polish Franciscan who stepped forward at Auschwitz to take the place of a husband and father condemned to die. This was an intensely heroic act of Christian love.

Long before he offered his life in a starvation bunker, Kolbe had already learned how to die to himself. He did so not through extraordinary visions or dramatic sacrifices (although he did have many of those!), but by faithfully embracing the ordinary duties God placed before him each day. While founding one of the largest Marian movements in the world, publishing a magazine that shaped the faith of a nation, establishing monasteries in Poland and Japan, and tirelessly preaching the gospel, Kolbe did so with a remarkably simple principle in mind, one he had written in his spiritual journals years earlier:

Age quod agis—“Do what you are doing.”

At first glance, the phrase seems almost disappointingly ordinary. But God created the ordinary and the extraordinary. Kolbe insists this is not simplistic, but precise and intentional (a way to funnel your intentions toward your ultimate aim): perform well the task immediately before you. This is not only practical advice, but also a key to entering more deeply into the spiritual life.

Kolbe did not seek greater discipline or productivity as ends in themselves. Rather, he desired to become the most effective instrument possible for the salvation of souls. That pursuit led him ever more deeply into Marian consecration, for he became convinced that no creature was more perfectly united to God’s will—or more effective an instrument in his hands—than the Immaculata.

Throughout his life, Kolbe was captivated by a single question: “Who then are you, O Immaculata?” The answer he received shaped the remainder of his life and mission. Mary’s greatness does not consist primarily in extraordinary works but in her perfect conformity to the will of God, a conformity rooted in her immaculate conception. Completely united to the Holy Spirit, she never desires anything apart from what God desires.

To consecrate ourselves to Mary is far more than choosing to honor her and request her prayers. In fact, it is not like other devotions, but a radical orienting of our life. It is to place ourselves entirely in her immaculate hands, allowing her to conform our own will ever more perfectly to the will of God. Consecration is fundamentally giving Mary permission to make us into the saints God created us to be.

If the Immaculata perfectly embraced the Father’s will in every moment of her earthly life and continues to do so as she continues her salvific mission, then those who belong to her must learn to do the same.

That is why age quod agis is so important.

Kolbe did not believe that holiness consists in constantly searching for extraordinary missions. Rather, holiness consists in performing the present duty extraordinarily well, because it has been entrusted to him by the Immaculata herself.

So in all things—whether writing articles for The Knight of the Immaculata (his magazine—Rycerz Niepokalanej in Polish), hearing confessions, riding his bicycle across the grounds at Niepokalanów, leading missionary expeditions, or comforting frightened prisoners in Auschwitz—Kolbe sought to do one thing above all else: accomplish the will of God placed immediately before him “to the maximum.” It was by following that simple principle that he ended up doing extraordinary things.

The world teaches us to divide our lives into the significant and the insignificant. We imagine that holiness is achieved through dramatic moments, whereas the ordinary routines of work, family life, and hidden sacrifice merely fill the space in between. Kolbe saw things differently because he first saw Mary’s life differently.

The gospel records no public ministry, no miracles worked by her own authority, no sermons preached, and no theological treatises written. Instead, we see a young woman faithfully embracing the Father’s will in whatever circumstances he placed before her—from Nazareth to the foot of the cross on Calvary. Mary’s entire life was one long age quod agis, typified by her fiat mihi (“be it done to me”) as she resolved to live by what she consented to God doing in her. Because she perfectly conformed herself to God’s will, every ordinary duty became an act of extraordinary love.

The marrying of “do what you are doing” and “let it be done to me according to your word” sums up Kolbe’s definition of holiness and the apostolate.

He frequently spoke of becoming an “instrument” in the hands of the Immaculata. Through consecration, he wrote, “we offer ourselves to her as her absolute property,” so that we might become “instruments in her immaculate hands.” If I truly belong to the Immaculata, then my task is not to determine where she should send me next. My task is to cooperate with what she is already asking of me.

That perspective transformed Kolbe’s astonishing productivity, living up to his namesake of Maximilian (aptly named by his superiors because of his intensity, which he embraced to mean to love God to the maximum through the Immaculata). He founded the Militia Immaculatæ, built one of the world’s largest monasteries, launched a magazine reaching nearly two million readers, established a mission in Japan, and tirelessly preached and wrote throughout his priesthood, all while constantly ill. Yet throughout it all, Kolbe continually returned to the present duty before him (even reminding himself in his own spiritual writings to focus on contemplation and his daily prayers with his work). He was driven not by restless ambition, but by peaceful availability to the Immaculata.

There is a temptation—even in apostolic work—to become attached to our plans for serving God. We begin asking, “What great thing can I do for Christ?” rather than “What is Christ asking of me now?” The first question subtly places us in the driver’s seat. The second places us under the guidance of the Immaculata.

Because Kolbe entrusted himself entirely to Mary, he believed she would never lead him away from the Father’s will. She would not call him to neglect today’s responsibilities in pursuit of tomorrow’s dreams. Rather, she would sanctify today’s responsibilities until they became the preparation for whatever tomorrow might hold. (“Preparation—Action—Conclusion” was another “rule” in Kolbe’s personal rule of life.)

This truth is as liberating today as it was in Kolbe’s own life.

Whether we are parents, priests, students, workers, or retirees, our ordinary responsibilities are the place where God asks us to become saints. Hidden fidelity forms heroic virtue long before heroic virtue is ever required.

The starving prisoner who serenely volunteered to die for another man did not suddenly become courageous at Auschwitz. His final act was the flowering of thousands of earlier acts of surrender. I often say that had Kolbe not offered himself in place of the other prisoner, he still would have been canonized as a saint. (His brother friar who kept his beard for relics believed the same thing!) Every hidden obedience, every unnoticed sacrifice, every ordinary duty lovingly performed under the guidance of the Immaculata prepared him for that final offering.

Mary’s final recorded words in Scripture are beautifully simple: “Do whatever he tells you” (John 2:5). St. Maximilian spent his entire life doing exactly that. Through the Immaculata, he learned that holiness is found not by chasing extraordinary works, but by faithfully embracing God’s will in the present moment. His heroic act at Auschwitz did not begin in the starvation bunker. It began decades earlier, every time he quietly chose to do what the Immaculata asked of him.